Woodward (NASDAQ:WWD) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Woodward (NASDAQ:WWD) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.550-$3.950 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $3.990. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.45 billion-$2.65 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.54 billion.

Several research firms have issued reports on WWD. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Woodward from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $121.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Woodward from a neutral rating to a sell rating and set a $102.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Woodward from $130.00 to $125.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Woodward presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $121.71.

WWD stock traded up $4.99 during trading on Thursday, hitting $107.66. 300,331 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 273,060. Woodward has a one year low of $102.43 and a one year high of $130.75. The stock has a market cap of $6.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $114.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $118.47. The company has a current ratio of 4.24, a quick ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Woodward (NASDAQ:WWD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The technology company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.04). Woodward had a net margin of 9.79% and a return on equity of 9.86%. The firm had revenue of $570.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $596.76 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.75 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Woodward will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th were paid a $0.1625 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. This is an increase from Woodward’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.60%. Woodward’s payout ratio is currently 19.64%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Woodward stock. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD) by 11.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 67,126 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 6,896 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.11% of Woodward worth $8,249,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 79.27% of the company’s stock.

About Woodward

Woodward, Inc engages in the provision of control system solutions and components for the aerospace and industrial markets. It operates through the following segments: Aerospace and Industrial. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures and services systems and products for the management of fuel, air and combustion and motion control.

