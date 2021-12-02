WOWswap (WOW) Price Reaches $11.90

WOWswap (CURRENCY:WOW) traded down 2.4% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on December 2nd. During the last seven days, WOWswap has traded down 10.1% against the US dollar. One WOWswap coin can now be purchased for $11.90 or 0.00021033 BTC on major exchanges. WOWswap has a total market capitalization of $5.47 million and $421,461.00 worth of WOWswap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001767 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00001722 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.75 or 0.00063188 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.24 or 0.00071116 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $53.68 or 0.00094869 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $4,490.73 or 0.07936284 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $56,502.45 or 0.99854425 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.08 or 0.00021356 BTC.

WOWswap Coin Profile

WOWswap’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 459,663 coins. WOWswap’s official Twitter account is @Wowswap_io

According to CryptoCompare, “Wownero is a privacy-centric memecoin that was fairly launched on April 1, 2018 with no pre-mine. Wownero is a cross between Monero and Doge, but it is deflationary with a finite supply of 184 million coins emitted over 50 years. Wownero is the first project to adopt a CPU-friendly proof-of-work based on RandomX, which utilizes a virtual machine to execute randomly generated programs to achieve ASIC resistance. “

WOWswap Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WOWswap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WOWswap should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase WOWswap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

