X-trackers MSCI USA ESG Leaders Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:USSG) Shares Down 2%

X-trackers MSCI USA ESG Leaders Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:USSG)’s stock price dropped 2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $42.65 and last traded at $42.79. Approximately 230,496 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 120% from the average daily volume of 104,787 shares. The stock had previously closed at $43.65.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.96.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Boston Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in X-trackers MSCI USA ESG Leaders Equity ETF by 27.2% in the third quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 7,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,000 after purchasing an additional 1,615 shares during the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in X-trackers MSCI USA ESG Leaders Equity ETF in the third quarter valued at $220,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new stake in X-trackers MSCI USA ESG Leaders Equity ETF in the third quarter valued at $61,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in X-trackers MSCI USA ESG Leaders Equity ETF in the second quarter valued at $4,838,000. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in X-trackers MSCI USA ESG Leaders Equity ETF by 23.6% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 40,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,504,000 after purchasing an additional 7,725 shares during the last quarter.

Recommended Story: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for X-trackers MSCI USA ESG Leaders Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for X-trackers MSCI USA ESG Leaders Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.