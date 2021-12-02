Xilio Therapeutics (NASDAQ:XLO) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $19.67 EPS

Xilio Therapeutics (NASDAQ:XLO) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($21.27) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.60) by ($19.67), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

NASDAQ:XLO traded down $2.02 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $14.19. The stock had a trading volume of 66,312 shares, compared to its average volume of 130,072. Xilio Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $13.91 and a 1-year high of $27.95.

Get Xilio Therapeutics alerts:

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Cowen assumed coverage on Xilio Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James began coverage on Xilio Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Xilio Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Xilio Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

In related news, major shareholder Rock Springs Capital Managemen purchased 500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $16.00 per share, with a total value of $8,000,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link

Xilio Therapeutics Company Profile

Xilio Therapeutics Inc is a biotechnology company which focused on harnessing the immune system to achieve deep and durable clinical responses to improve the lives of patients with cancer. The company’s product candidate includes XTX101, XTX202, XTX301 and XTX401 which are in clinical stage. Xilio Therapeutics Inc is based in WALTHAM, Mass.

Read More: What defines an oversold asset?

Receive News & Ratings for Xilio Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xilio Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.