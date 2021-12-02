XXEC Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT)

XXEC Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT) by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 33,450 shares of the company’s stock after selling 885 shares during the quarter. Catalent comprises approximately 3.4% of XXEC Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. XXEC Inc.’s holdings in Catalent were worth $4,451,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CTLT. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Catalent by 131.2% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 326 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in Catalent in the second quarter worth $43,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in Catalent by 33.6% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 402 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in Catalent in the second quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in Catalent in the second quarter worth $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.63% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on CTLT. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Catalent from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. KeyCorp upped their target price on Catalent from $142.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Catalent from $147.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Catalent from $123.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Catalent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $142.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, October 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $149.89.

Shares of CTLT traded down $0.41 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $126.90. 2,409 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 955,233. The company has a quick ratio of 3.02, a current ratio of 3.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.72 billion, a PE ratio of 40.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.32. Catalent, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $91.87 and a fifty-two week high of $142.64. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $130.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $122.13.

Catalent (NYSE:CTLT) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.06. Catalent had a return on equity of 14.64% and a net margin of 13.68%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.33 EPS. Research analysts predict that Catalent, Inc. will post 3.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO John R. Chiminski sold 152,637 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.90, for a total value of $19,980,183.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Thomas P. Castellano sold 2,307 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.00, for a total value of $309,138.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,168,770 shares of company stock worth $409,988,178 over the last quarter. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Catalent

Catalent, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of delivery technologies, development, and manufacturing solutions for drugs, biologics, cell and gene therapies, and consumer health products. It operates through the following segments: Softgel and Oral Technologies, Biologics, Oral and Specialty Delivery, and Clinical Supply Services.

