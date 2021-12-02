XXEC Inc. Has $1.69 Million Holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

XXEC Inc. cut its stake in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 69.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,928 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 6,732 shares during the period. Adobe comprises approximately 1.3% of XXEC Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest holding. XXEC Inc.’s holdings in Adobe were worth $1,686,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Baldrige Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Adobe during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Key Financial Inc bought a new stake in Adobe during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Atlantic Trust LLC bought a new stake in Adobe during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Edge Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Adobe by 53.3% during the 3rd quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 92 shares of the software company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clean Yield Group bought a new stake in Adobe during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $64,000. 81.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CMO Ann Lewnes sold 582 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $650.91, for a total value of $378,829.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Shantanu Narayen sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $620.26, for a total value of $24,810,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 44,155 shares of company stock worth $27,445,489 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ADBE traded up $10.96 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $668.37. The stock had a trading volume of 11,458 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,236,838. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $632.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $608.67. Adobe Inc. has a twelve month low of $420.78 and a twelve month high of $699.54. The firm has a market cap of $318.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.39.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 20th. The software company reported $3.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.01 by $0.10. Adobe had a return on equity of 35.95% and a net margin of 38.67%. The firm had revenue of $3.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.90 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.12 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Adobe Inc. will post 10.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on ADBE shares. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $695.00 price target (up from $640.00) on shares of Adobe in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Adobe from $750.00 to $760.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Adobe from $660.00 to $680.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $770.00 price objective on shares of Adobe in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Adobe from $630.00 to $730.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $693.80.

Adobe Company Profile

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Light room and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

