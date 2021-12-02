Yakult Honsha Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:YKLTY) Short Interest Down 50.0% in November

Yakult Honsha Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:YKLTY) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decrease of 50.0% from the October 31st total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Separately, Citigroup cut shares of Yakult Honsha Co.,Ltd. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th.

Get Yakult Honsha Co.Ltd. alerts:

OTCMKTS:YKLTY opened at $24.55 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $25.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.45. Yakult Honsha Co.,Ltd. has a 52 week low of $23.41 and a 52 week high of $30.30.

Yakult Honsha Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of food and beverage products, cosmetics, and pharmaceuticals. It operates through the following segments: Food and Beverages in Japan, the Americas, Asia and Oceania, and Europe; Pharmaceuticals, and Others. The Food and Beverages segment produces and merchandises milk drinks, noodles, juices, and soft drinks.

Featured Article: How accurate is the Rule of 72?

Receive News & Ratings for Yakult Honsha Co.Ltd. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yakult Honsha Co.Ltd. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.