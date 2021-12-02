Yamaguchi Financial Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:YFGSF) Short Interest Update

Yamaguchi Financial Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:YFGSF) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 89,500 shares, a decrease of 46.7% from the October 31st total of 167,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

OTCMKTS YFGSF opened at $5.49 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.28. Yamaguchi Financial Group has a 1 year low of $5.49 and a 1 year high of $5.49.

Get Yamaguchi Financial Group alerts:

About Yamaguchi Financial Group

Yamaguchi Financial Group, Inc provides banking and other financial services. It operates through the Banking and Others business divisions. The Banking division offers deposits, loans, domestic and foreign exchange, securities trading, and investment securities. The Others division includes securities, credit card, and leasing business.

Recommended Story: What is the 52-week high/low?



Receive News & Ratings for Yamaguchi Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yamaguchi Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.