Yellow (NASDAQ:YELL) Shares Gap Down to $13.65

Yellow Co. (NASDAQ:YELL)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $13.65, but opened at $13.15. Yellow shares last traded at $13.20, with a volume of 9,545 shares traded.

Several equities analysts have commented on YELL shares. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Yellow from $7.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Yellow from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday.

The company has a market cap of $623.64 million, a PE ratio of -7.37 and a beta of 3.25. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $9.49 and its 200 day moving average is $7.26.

Yellow (NASDAQ:YELL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.15. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.04) EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Yellow Co. will post -1.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Matthew A. Doheny purchased 31,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $13.15 per share, for a total transaction of $407,650.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Douglas A. Carty acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $13.51 per share, with a total value of $135,100.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 66,000 shares of company stock worth $820,250 in the last ninety days. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of YELL. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Yellow by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 169,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $957,000 after buying an additional 13,210 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Yellow in the 3rd quarter valued at about $174,000. Two Sigma Investments LP grew its holdings in Yellow by 180.3% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 174,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $987,000 after buying an additional 112,400 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Yellow in the 3rd quarter valued at about $82,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Yellow by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 408,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,307,000 after purchasing an additional 25,349 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.14% of the company’s stock.

About Yellow (NASDAQ:YELL)

Yellow Corp. operates as a holding company, which through its subsidiaries engages in the provision of transportation services. It operates through the portfolio of LTL brands including Holland, New Penn, Reddaway, and YRC Freight, as well as the logistics company. The company was founded by A. J. Harrell in 1924 and is headquartered in Overland Park, KS.

