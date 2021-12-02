YETI (NYSE:YETI) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

YETI (NYSE:YETI) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.510-$2.530 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $2.480. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.40 billion-$1.41 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.40 billion.

YETI stock traded up $1.75 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $88.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,044,177 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,199,785. The stock has a market cap of $7.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 2.61. YETI has a 12 month low of $60.75 and a 12 month high of $108.82. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $95.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.12.

YETI (NYSE:YETI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.07. YETI had a net margin of 15.04% and a return on equity of 57.19%. The business had revenue of $362.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $357.27 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.59 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that YETI will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on YETI. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of YETI from $92.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of YETI from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of YETI from $118.00 to $114.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of YETI from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $96.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Finally, William Blair restated an outperform rating on shares of YETI in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $107.89.

In related news, CEO Matthew J. Reintjes sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.80, for a total transaction of $2,120,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Matthew J. Reintjes sold 40,004 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.02, for a total transaction of $4,041,204.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 97,122 shares of company stock worth $9,348,664 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in YETI stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI) by 17.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 888,163 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 132,276 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 1.02% of YETI worth $81,551,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 94.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About YETI

YETI Holdings, Inc engages in the design, marketing, and distribution of products for the outdoor and recreation market. Its products include coolers, drinkware, travel bags, backpacks, multipurpose buckets, outdoor chairs, blankets, dog bowls, apparel, and accessories. The company was founded by Roy J.

