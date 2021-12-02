Yext (NYSE:YEXT) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $8.89

Yext, Inc. (NYSE:YEXT)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $8.89 and last traded at $9.15, with a volume of 1910356 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $9.66.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Yext from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Yext from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. DA Davidson reduced their price target on Yext from $18.00 to $16.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of Yext in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.90.

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.26 and a beta of 1.40. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $11.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.73.

Yext (NYSE:YEXT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 1st. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $98.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $95.05 million. Yext had a negative return on equity of 40.48% and a negative net margin of 23.04%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.07) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Yext, Inc. will post -0.8 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CAO Darryl Bond sold 3,946 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.25, for a total value of $48,338.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Howard Lerman sold 26,134 shares of Yext stock in a transaction on Monday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.25, for a total value of $320,141.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 82,193 shares of company stock worth $1,019,211. Corporate insiders own 12.40% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Yext by 43.2% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,144,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,793,000 after buying an additional 646,612 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Yext by 103.9% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 34,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $420,000 after buying an additional 17,812 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Yext in the third quarter worth about $141,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Yext by 395.8% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 59,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $715,000 after buying an additional 47,471 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Yext in the third quarter worth about $71,000. Institutional investors own 68.32% of the company’s stock.

About Yext (NYSE:YEXT)

Yext, Inc is an emerging growth company engages in software development. It offers a cloud-based digital knowledge platform, which allows businesses manage their digital knowledge in the cloud such as financial information, resources and performance of these resources on a consolidated basis and sync it to other application such as Apple Maps, Bing, Cortana, Facebook, Google, Google Maps, Instagram, Siri and Yelp.

