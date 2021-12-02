Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol (YOP) Price Hits $0.42 on Exchanges

Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol (CURRENCY:YOP) traded 4.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on December 2nd. One Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol coin can currently be purchased for $0.42 or 0.00000743 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol has traded up 5.4% against the U.S. dollar. Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol has a market capitalization of $4.20 million and $820,035.00 worth of Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001778 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00001725 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.83 or 0.00063651 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.03 or 0.00071118 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $53.58 or 0.00095186 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,443.16 or 0.07893934 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56,267.55 or 0.99967737 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $12.01 or 0.00021336 BTC.

Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol Coin Profile

Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol was first traded on January 14th, 2021. Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol’s total supply is 88,888,888 coins and its circulating supply is 10,039,116 coins. Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol’s official Twitter account is @YOPfi

According to CryptoCompare, “The $YOP token powers the entire YOP ecosystem. It has designed its token economics with that in mind, keeping inflation from treasury very low. With the commitment to the project, the team tokens are vested over 2 years. Starting with a low cap we are dedicated to growing YOP in a sustainable way. “

Buying and Selling Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.