Yumanity Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:YMTX) Short Interest Up 53.8% in November

Yumanity Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:YMTX) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 160,900 shares, a growth of 53.8% from the October 31st total of 104,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 210,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days. Approximately 2.3% of the company’s stock are short sold.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Stonepine Capital Management LLC raised its position in Yumanity Therapeutics by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. Stonepine Capital Management LLC now owns 481,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,971,000 after buying an additional 39,733 shares during the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC raised its position in Yumanity Therapeutics by 2,000.1% in the 2nd quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 304,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,000 after buying an additional 289,977 shares during the last quarter. Altium Capital Management LP raised its position in Yumanity Therapeutics by 58.5% in the 3rd quarter. Altium Capital Management LP now owns 196,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,023,000 after buying an additional 72,307 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Yumanity Therapeutics by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 69,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $721,000 after buying an additional 4,496 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Yumanity Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. 34.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ YMTX opened at $3.83 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.21. Yumanity Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $3.77 and a 12 month high of $26.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 3.26 and a quick ratio of 3.26.

Yumanity Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceuticals company. It is accelerating the revolution in the treatment of neurodegenerative diseases through its transformative scientific foundation and drug discovery platform. Its platform is based on technology, which enables the rapid screening for novel disease targets and disease modifying drugs that can overcome toxicity in disease-causing gene networks, which usually results from an aberrant accumulation of misfolded proteins in the brain.

