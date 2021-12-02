YUSRA Price Up 10.7% Over Last Week (YUSRA)

YUSRA (CURRENCY:YUSRA) traded up 8.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on December 2nd. During the last week, YUSRA has traded 10.7% higher against the US dollar. One YUSRA coin can currently be purchased for $0.11 or 0.00000188 BTC on popular exchanges. YUSRA has a total market cap of $4.26 million and $15,842.00 worth of YUSRA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001767 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00001715 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.67 or 0.00062991 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $40.34 or 0.00071232 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $53.22 or 0.00093993 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4,499.20 or 0.07945592 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $56,445.29 or 0.99682372 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.54 or 0.00002718 BTC.

About YUSRA

YUSRA’s total supply is 40,000,000 coins. YUSRA’s official Twitter account is @YusraGlobal and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for YUSRA is https://reddit.com/r/Yusra_Global . The official website for YUSRA is yusra.global

According to CryptoCompare, “YUSRA GLOBAL is a cryptocurrency created on the basis of Waves platform and has its own development of PoS mining to confirm transactions in the YUSRA network. “

Buying and Selling YUSRA

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as YUSRA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade YUSRA should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase YUSRA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

