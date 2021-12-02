Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Azul S.A. (NYSE:AZUL) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $617.24 Million

Analysts forecast that Azul S.A. (NYSE:AZUL) will report $617.24 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Azul’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $595.22 million to $640.69 million. Azul reported sales of $330.67 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 86.7%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, March 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Azul will report full year sales of $1.78 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.75 billion to $1.80 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $2.77 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.58 billion to $2.89 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Azul.

Azul (NYSE:AZUL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($1.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.17) by $0.09.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on AZUL shares. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Azul in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Citigroup decreased their target price on Azul from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Raymond James raised Azul from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Azul from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $15.00 to $20.80 in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.28.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AZUL. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Azul by 211.4% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 57,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,168,000 after purchasing an additional 39,262 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its stake in Azul by 5.1% during the second quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 16,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $446,000 after purchasing an additional 825 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in Azul by 8.3% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 10,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,000 after purchasing an additional 825 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Azul by 845.5% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 947 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC lifted its stake in Azul by 85.6% during the second quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 4,270,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,734,000 after purchasing an additional 1,968,910 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

Azul stock opened at $11.53 on Thursday. Azul has a 12 month low of $11.51 and a 12 month high of $29.45. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $17.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.30 and a beta of 1.33.

Azul Company Profile

Azul SA is a holding company, which engages in the provision of airline passenger and cargo services. The firm’s service features include passenger seat selection, leather seats, individual entertainment screens with free live television at every seat in all E-Jets, extensive legroom with a pitch of 30 inches or more, complimentary beverage and snack services and free bus service to key airports.

