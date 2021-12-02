Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Better Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:BTTX) Will Post Earnings of -$1.87 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Better Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:BTTX) will post ($1.87) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Better Therapeutics’ earnings. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Better Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($3.21) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.43) to ($1.99). For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($2.29) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.80) to ($1.77). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Better Therapeutics.

A number of brokerages recently commented on BTTX. Chardan Capital assumed coverage on shares of Better Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Better Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Better Therapeutics stock traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $6.65. 5,507 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 877,216. Better Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $6.01 and a 52-week high of $29.40.

In related news, Director Andrew J. Armanino bought 17,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $6.96 per share, for a total transaction of $118,320.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Better Therapeutics Company Profile

Better Therapeutics Inc is a prescription digital therapeutics company delivering cognitive behavioral therapy to address the root causes of cardiometabolic diseases. Better Therapeutics Inc, formerly known as Mountain Crest Acquisition Corp II, is based in SAN FRANCISCO.

