Zacks: Analysts Anticipate DMC Global Inc. (NASDAQ:BOOM) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $70.70 Million

Equities research analysts expect DMC Global Inc. (NASDAQ:BOOM) to post $70.70 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for DMC Global’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $71.00 million and the lowest is $70.40 million. DMC Global reported sales of $57.11 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 23.8%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, February 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that DMC Global will report full year sales of $259.24 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $258.70 million to $259.77 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $325.95 million, with estimates ranging from $312.00 million to $339.90 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover DMC Global.

Get DMC Global alerts:

DMC Global (NASDAQ:BOOM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The industrial products company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $67.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.90 million. DMC Global had a net margin of 0.67% and a return on equity of 0.67%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.08 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on BOOM shares. Sidoti raised DMC Global from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research cut DMC Global from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Roth Capital raised DMC Global from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, October 22nd.

DMC Global stock opened at $35.51 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $40.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.57. The stock has a market cap of $664.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 396.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.34 and a beta of 1.15. DMC Global has a 12 month low of $35.31 and a 12 month high of $70.00.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. First Bank & Trust grew its position in DMC Global by 24.7% during the 2nd quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 1,292 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in DMC Global by 576.3% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 514 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 438 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in DMC Global by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,130 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $682,000 after acquiring an additional 446 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in DMC Global by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,626 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $822,000 after acquiring an additional 488 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its position in DMC Global by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 10,885 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $402,000 after acquiring an additional 510 shares during the last quarter.

DMC Global Company Profile

DMC Global, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of technical products and services in the energy, industrial, and infrastructure markets. It operates through the following segments: NobelClad and DynaEnergetics. The NobelClad segment produces explosion-welded clad metal plates for the construction of corrosion resistant industrial processing equipment and specialized transition joints.

See Also: Balanced Fund

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on DMC Global (BOOM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for DMC Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DMC Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.