Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Elys Game Technology, Corp. (NASDAQ:ELYS) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $14.56 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Elys Game Technology, Corp. (NASDAQ:ELYS) to announce $14.56 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Elys Game Technology’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $12.53 million to $16.59 million. Elys Game Technology reported sales of $12.58 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 15.7%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 12th.

On average, analysts expect that Elys Game Technology will report full-year sales of $49.86 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $49.25 million to $50.47 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $57.37 million, with estimates ranging from $54.00 million to $60.74 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Elys Game Technology.

Elys Game Technology (NASDAQ:ELYS) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 22nd. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.04). Elys Game Technology had a negative return on equity of 36.86% and a negative net margin of 28.52%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.08) EPS.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Fundamental Research cut their target price on shares of Elys Game Technology from $6.69 to $5.72 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 target price on shares of Elys Game Technology in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th.

NASDAQ:ELYS opened at $3.50 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.40. Elys Game Technology has a one year low of $2.43 and a one year high of $8.28. The company has a market cap of $81.54 million, a PE ratio of -4.67 and a beta of 4.90.

In other news, major shareholder Gold Street Capital Corp. purchased 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $3.65 per share, for a total transaction of $32,850.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 39,400 shares of company stock valued at $136,242. Company insiders own 41.40% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Elys Game Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at $384,000. HAP Trading LLC bought a new stake in shares of Elys Game Technology in the 3rd quarter valued at $262,000. Powell Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Elys Game Technology in the 3rd quarter valued at $183,000. Belvedere Trading LLC bought a new stake in shares of Elys Game Technology in the 3rd quarter valued at $149,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Elys Game Technology by 117.3% in the 1st quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 32,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,000 after acquiring an additional 17,618 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 1.91% of the company’s stock.

About Elys Game Technology

Elys Game Technology Corp. engages in the provision of leisure gaming products and services. Its suite of products include e-sports, virtual sports, online casino, poker, bingo, interactive games, and slots. It operates through the following segments: Betting Establishments, Betting Platform Software and Services, and All Other.

