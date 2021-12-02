Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $4.93 Billion

Analysts expect Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) to report sales of $4.93 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Marsh & McLennan Companies’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $4.83 billion to $5.02 billion. Marsh & McLennan Companies reported sales of $4.42 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 11.5%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, January 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Marsh & McLennan Companies will report full year sales of $19.62 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $19.56 billion to $19.71 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $21.03 billion, with estimates ranging from $20.65 billion to $21.71 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Marsh & McLennan Companies.

Get Marsh & McLennan Companies alerts:

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $4.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.44 billion. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a return on equity of 31.64% and a net margin of 14.21%. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s revenue was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.82 earnings per share.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MMC. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $160.00 to $183.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Marsh & McLennan Companies in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $164.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Bank of America upped their price objective on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $150.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on Marsh & McLennan Companies in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $171.00 target price on the stock. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $150.71.

In other news, CEO Daniel S. Glaser sold 237,110 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.63, for a total value of $39,746,749.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton grew its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 76.9% during the 3rd quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 191 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 78.0% during the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 194 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC acquired a new stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MMC traded up $4.54 on Friday, hitting $168.28. The company had a trading volume of 43,232 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,836,366. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. Marsh & McLennan Companies has a 52-week low of $106.95 and a 52-week high of $171.13. The business has a 50 day moving average of $162.88 and a 200 day moving average of $152.01. The company has a market cap of $84.96 billion, a PE ratio of 31.40, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.95.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 8th were paid a dividend of $0.535 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 7th. This represents a $2.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.27%. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.45%.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Company Profile

Marsh & McLennan Cos., Inc is a professional services firm, which offers clients advice and solutions in risk, strategy and people. It operates through the following business segments: Risk & Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment includes risk management activities, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking and services.

Recommended Story: Market News Sentiment in Investing

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Marsh & McLennan Companies (MMC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Marsh & McLennan Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marsh & McLennan Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.