Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) to Announce $2.09 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) will report $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for Packaging Co. of America’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $2.17 and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.04. Packaging Co. of America reported earnings per share of $1.33 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 57.1%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Packaging Co. of America will report full-year earnings of $8.70 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.63 to $8.80. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $9.36 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.05 to $10.35. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Packaging Co. of America.

Get Packaging Co. of America alerts:

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The industrial products company reported $2.69 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by $0.35. Packaging Co. of America had a net margin of 10.11% and a return on equity of 22.26%. The business had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.93 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.57 earnings per share. Packaging Co. of America’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

PKG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Truist initiated coverage on shares of Packaging Co. of America in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $131.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $155.00 to $145.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $157.00 price objective on shares of Packaging Co. of America in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Truist Securities initiated coverage on shares of Packaging Co. of America in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $131.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Packaging Co. of America has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $141.70.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Packaging Co. of America by 29.1% during the 2nd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 306 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in Packaging Co. of America by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,458 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $200,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Pearl River Capital LLC boosted its position in Packaging Co. of America by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC now owns 12,508 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,719,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its position in Packaging Co. of America by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 1,626 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $223,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its position in Packaging Co. of America by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 5,631 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $763,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.33% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PKG traded up $2.41 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $131.92. 681,145 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 616,141. Packaging Co. of America has a one year low of $127.06 and a one year high of $156.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.53 billion, a PE ratio of 16.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.90. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $136.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $140.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 2.31.

Packaging Co. of America Company Profile

Packaging Corp. of America engages in the production of container products. It operates through the following segments: Packaging, Paper, and Corporate and Other. The Packaging segment offers a variety of corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers. The Paper segment manufactures and sells a range of papers, including communication-based papers, and pressure sensitive papers.

See Also: Capital Gains

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Packaging Co. of America (PKG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Packaging Co. of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Packaging Co. of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.