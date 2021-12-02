Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) to Announce $2.09 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) will report $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for Packaging Co. of America’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $2.17 and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.04. Packaging Co. of America reported earnings per share of $1.33 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 57.1%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that Packaging Co. of America will report full-year earnings of $8.70 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.63 to $8.80. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $9.36 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.05 to $10.35. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Packaging Co. of America.
Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The industrial products company reported $2.69 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by $0.35. Packaging Co. of America had a net margin of 10.11% and a return on equity of 22.26%. The business had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.93 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.57 earnings per share. Packaging Co. of America’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Packaging Co. of America by 29.1% during the 2nd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 306 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in Packaging Co. of America by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,458 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $200,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Pearl River Capital LLC boosted its position in Packaging Co. of America by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC now owns 12,508 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,719,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its position in Packaging Co. of America by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 1,626 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $223,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its position in Packaging Co. of America by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 5,631 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $763,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.33% of the company’s stock.
NYSE:PKG traded up $2.41 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $131.92. 681,145 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 616,141. Packaging Co. of America has a one year low of $127.06 and a one year high of $156.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.53 billion, a PE ratio of 16.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.90. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $136.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $140.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 2.31.
Packaging Co. of America Company Profile
Packaging Corp. of America engages in the production of container products. It operates through the following segments: Packaging, Paper, and Corporate and Other. The Packaging segment offers a variety of corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers. The Paper segment manufactures and sells a range of papers, including communication-based papers, and pressure sensitive papers.
See Also: Capital Gains
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Packaging Co. of America (PKG)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Receive News & Ratings for Packaging Co. of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Packaging Co. of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.