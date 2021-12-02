Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUPN) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $146.74 Million

Equities analysts expect Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUPN) to announce sales of $146.74 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Supernus Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $141.50 million and the highest is $150.04 million. Supernus Pharmaceuticals posted sales of $143.56 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 2.2%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Supernus Pharmaceuticals will report full-year sales of $567.45 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $562.20 million to $570.77 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $659.98 million, with estimates ranging from $588.24 million to $741.30 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Supernus Pharmaceuticals.

Supernus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SUPN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.19. Supernus Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 14.49% and a return on equity of 10.56%. The company had revenue of $148.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $141.32 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.74 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $44.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, October 15th.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Madison Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC now owns 118,881 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,171,000 after acquiring an additional 459 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 37.2% during the 3rd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,272 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 616 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its position in Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 13,685 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $421,000 after purchasing an additional 619 shares during the last quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management grew its position in Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 10,161 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $271,000 after purchasing an additional 630 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its position in Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 64.4% during the 3rd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 1,787 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SUPN traded up $0.33 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $31.18. The stock had a trading volume of 428,199 shares, compared to its average volume of 479,316. Supernus Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $20.81 and a 1-year high of $34.50. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.01. The company has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.65 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.85 and a quick ratio of 2.59.

Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of products for the treatment of central nervous system diseases. It offers Trokendi XR, Oxtellar XR, APOKYN, XADAGO, and MYOBLOC products. The company was founded by Jack A. Khattar on March 30, 2005 and is headquartered in Rockville, MD.

