Zacks: Analysts Expect Astec Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTE) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $287.60 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that Astec Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTE) will report $287.60 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Astec Industries’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $293.30 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $281.91 million. Astec Industries reported sales of $238.90 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 20.4%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, March 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Astec Industries will report full year sales of $1.12 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.11 billion to $1.12 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $1.24 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.24 billion to $1.25 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Astec Industries.

Astec Industries (NASDAQ:ASTE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $267.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $266.16 million. Astec Industries had a net margin of 3.97% and a return on equity of 6.84%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.20 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on ASTE shares. Sidoti upgraded shares of Astec Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $65.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Astec Industries from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.25.

ASTE opened at $61.74 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.37 and a beta of 1.33. Astec Industries has a twelve month low of $50.29 and a twelve month high of $80.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $59.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $60.25.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th will be given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.78%. This is a positive change from Astec Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. Astec Industries’s payout ratio is 25.95%.

In related news, insider Matthew T. Sr Litchfield, Sr. sold 1,081 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.11, for a total transaction of $76,869.91. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ASTE. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Astec Industries by 50.7% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,533,288 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $96,505,000 after acquiring an additional 515,512 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Astec Industries by 48,177.8% in the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 497,261 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,758,000 after buying an additional 496,231 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Astec Industries by 428.7% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 277,502 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $17,466,000 after buying an additional 225,010 shares during the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC increased its holdings in shares of Astec Industries by 26.9% in the 2nd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 395,372 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $24,886,000 after buying an additional 83,750 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valicenti Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Astec Industries in the 2nd quarter worth $5,022,000. 91.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Astec Industries Company Profile

Astec Industries, Inc engages in the manufacturing of equipment and components for the infrastructure, and aggregate and mining industries. It operates through the following segments: Infrastructure Solutions, Material Solutions, and Corporate. The Infrastructure Solutions segment markets line of asphalt plants and related components, asphalt pavers, screeds, milling machines, material transfer vehicles, stabilizers, and related ancillary equipment.

