Zacks: Analysts Expect AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Will Post Earnings of $0.75 Per Share

Equities analysts expect AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) to post $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Fourteen analysts have provided estimates for AT&T’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.65 to $0.81. AT&T also posted earnings per share of $0.75 during the same quarter last year. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, January 26th.

On average, analysts expect that AT&T will report full year earnings of $3.38 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.29 to $3.52. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $3.17 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.73 to $3.44. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow AT&T.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The technology company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.09. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.47% and a net margin of 0.67%. The business had revenue of $39.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.37 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.76 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on T. Barclays dropped their price target on AT&T from $34.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 11th. KeyCorp upgraded AT&T from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Citigroup dropped their price target on AT&T from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Moffett Nathanson raised AT&T from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $23.00 to $28.00 in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Loop Capital began coverage on AT&T in a report on Monday, September 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.13.

Shares of T opened at $22.23 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. AT&T has a 12 month low of $22.22 and a 12 month high of $33.88. The company has a market cap of $158.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 185.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.70.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 1st. Investors of record on Monday, October 11th were given a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 7th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.36%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1,733.48%.

In other AT&T news, Director Stephen J. Luczo bought 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $25.04 per share, for a total transaction of $2,504,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Newton One Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of AT&T during the second quarter worth $27,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its position in shares of AT&T by 2,790.2% during the third quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 1,185 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,144 shares in the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of AT&T during the second quarter worth $35,000. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of AT&T during the third quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Consolidated Planning Corp acquired a new position in shares of AT&T during the third quarter worth $39,000. 51.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications media and technology service. It operates through the following segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America. The Communications segment provides services to businesses and consumers located in the U.S., or in U.S.

