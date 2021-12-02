Zacks: Analysts Expect CoreCivic, Inc. (NYSE:CXW) to Post $0.44 EPS

Brokerages expect CoreCivic, Inc. (NYSE:CXW) to announce $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for CoreCivic’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.42 and the highest is $0.47. CoreCivic reported earnings per share of $0.63 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 30.2%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CoreCivic will report full year earnings of $1.82 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.80 to $1.84. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $1.87 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.78 to $1.97. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover CoreCivic.

CoreCivic (NYSE:CXW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $471.19 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $467.14 million. CoreCivic had a positive return on equity of 5.03% and a negative net margin of 5.73%. CoreCivic’s quarterly revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.52 earnings per share.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in CoreCivic by 14.1% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 45,246 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $409,000 after acquiring an additional 5,574 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in CoreCivic by 3.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,814,679 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $134,170,000 after acquiring an additional 444,324 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in CoreCivic in the second quarter valued at $92,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its position in CoreCivic by 5.4% in the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 87,742 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $780,000 after acquiring an additional 4,508 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in CoreCivic by 1,184.0% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 176,959 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,853,000 after acquiring an additional 163,177 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.76% of the company’s stock.

CXW opened at $10.41 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a PE ratio of -11.70 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. CoreCivic has a 1 year low of $5.92 and a 1 year high of $12.35. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.79.

CoreCivic Company Profile

CoreCivic, Inc operates as a government solutions company, which engages in the development and management of prisons and other correctional facilities. It operates through the following segments: CoreCivic Safety, CoreCivic Community, and CoreCivic Properties segments. The CoreCivic Safety segment consists of correctional and detention facilities.

