Zacks: Analysts Expect Fidus Investment Co. (NASDAQ:FDUS) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $20.41 Million

Equities analysts expect Fidus Investment Co. (NASDAQ:FDUS) to report $20.41 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Fidus Investment’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $19.65 million and the highest is $20.92 million. Fidus Investment reported sales of $23.63 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 13.6%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Fidus Investment will report full-year sales of $86.75 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $86.00 million to $87.27 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $84.55 million, with estimates ranging from $82.05 million to $86.61 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Fidus Investment.

Fidus Investment (NASDAQ:FDUS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The asset manager reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.03. Fidus Investment had a return on equity of 9.87% and a net margin of 106.01%. The business had revenue of $21.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.14 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.40 earnings per share.

FDUS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James upped their price target on Fidus Investment from $19.00 to $19.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Hovde Group upgraded Fidus Investment from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $18.50 to $19.00 in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fidus Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.60.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new position in shares of Fidus Investment during the third quarter valued at $26,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Fidus Investment during the second quarter valued at $27,000. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new position in shares of Fidus Investment during the third quarter valued at $50,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fidus Investment during the third quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Fidus Investment during the third quarter valued at $54,000. 23.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:FDUS traded down $0.29 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $17.70. The company had a trading volume of 550 shares, compared to its average volume of 111,706. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $17.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.51. Fidus Investment has a one year low of $12.33 and a one year high of $18.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $432.53 million, a PE ratio of 4.62 and a beta of 1.84.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, January 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 2nd. This is a positive change from Fidus Investment’s previous dividend of $0.04. Fidus Investment’s payout ratio is currently 32.90%.

About Fidus Investment

Fidus Investment Corporation is a business development company specializing in leveraged buyouts, refinancings, change of ownership transactions, recapitalizations, strategic acquisitions, mezzanine, growth capital, business expansion, lower middle market investments, debt investments, subordinated and second lien loans, senior secured and unitranche debt, preferred equity, warrants, subordinated debt, senior subordinated notes, junior secured loans, and unitranche loans.

