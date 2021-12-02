Zacks: Analysts Expect Marchex, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCHX) to Post -$0.04 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Marchex, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCHX) to report earnings of ($0.04) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Marchex’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.05) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.02). Marchex reported earnings per share of ($0.06) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 33.3%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Marchex will report full year earnings of ($0.13) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.14) to ($0.12). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($0.07) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.09) to ($0.04). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Marchex.

Marchex (NASDAQ:MCHX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The technology company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $13.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.37 million. Marchex had a negative return on equity of 19.29% and a negative net margin of 14.53%. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.05) earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Marchex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th.

Shares of MCHX stock remained flat at $$2.50 during trading hours on Thursday. The stock had a trading volume of 218 shares, compared to its average volume of 90,838. Marchex has a 12-month low of $1.62 and a 12-month high of $3.67. The stock has a market cap of $103.88 million, a P/E ratio of -13.89 and a beta of 1.82. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $3.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.91.

In other news, major shareholder Edenbrook Capital, Llc acquired 798,714 shares of Marchex stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $2.50 per share, with a total value of $1,996,785.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 866,402 shares of company stock worth $2,196,196. Corporate insiders own 18.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Marchex by 41.4% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 33,816 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 9,898 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Marchex by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 262,753 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $804,000 after purchasing an additional 9,935 shares during the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Marchex during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in shares of Marchex during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Marchex during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $62,000. 57.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Marchex, Inc operates as a conversational analytics and solutions company which helps businesses connect, drive, measure, convert callers into customers, and connects the voice of the customer to business. It offers Marchex call analytics platform, Marchex call marketplace and Marchex local leads products to automotive, travel and hospitality, telecommunications, insurance, home services, digital agencies, healthcare, education & careers, financial services, legal, real estate and senior living industries.

