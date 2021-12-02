Zacks: Analysts Expect National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $572.46 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG) to post $572.46 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for National Fuel Gas’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $541.29 million to $603.63 million. National Fuel Gas reported sales of $441.16 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 29.8%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, February 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that National Fuel Gas will report full-year sales of $2.26 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.22 billion to $2.30 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $2.33 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for National Fuel Gas.

National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.20. National Fuel Gas had a net margin of 20.87% and a return on equity of 19.80%. The company had revenue of $355.99 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $425.49 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.40 earnings per share. National Fuel Gas’s revenue was up 23.6% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on NFG shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of National Fuel Gas from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $67.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of National Fuel Gas from $62.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th.

NFG stock traded up $2.22 during trading on Friday, reaching $60.28. The company had a trading volume of 15,011 shares, compared to its average volume of 388,767. The company has a market cap of $5.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.62 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 0.42 and a quick ratio of 0.35. National Fuel Gas has a 52 week low of $39.80 and a 52 week high of $62.00. The business has a 50 day moving average of $57.78 and a 200 day moving average of $54.09.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th were issued a $0.455 dividend. This represents a $1.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. National Fuel Gas’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.84%.

In other National Fuel Gas news, CEO David P. Bauer purchased 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $51.36 per share, for a total transaction of $154,080.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.73% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of National Fuel Gas by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,931,046 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $466,647,000 after purchasing an additional 154,505 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of National Fuel Gas by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,111,890 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $374,802,000 after purchasing an additional 677,426 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of National Fuel Gas by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,623,159 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $189,310,000 after purchasing an additional 322,870 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of National Fuel Gas by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,267,919 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $66,593,000 after purchasing an additional 4,233 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of National Fuel Gas by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,106,524 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $57,815,000 after purchasing an additional 19,781 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.60% of the company’s stock.

National Fuel Gas Company Profile

National Fuel Gas Co is a holding company, which engages in the production, gathering, transportation, distribution, and marketing of natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production, Pipeline and Storage, Gathering, and Utility. The Exploration and Production segment handles the exploration for and the development of natural gas and oil reserves in California and in the Appalachian region of the United States.

