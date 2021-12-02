Zacks: Analysts Expect Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST) Will Announce Earnings of $4.87 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST) will post $4.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Nexstar Media Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $4.72 to $5.02. Nexstar Media Group posted earnings of $7.97 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 38.9%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Nexstar Media Group will report full year earnings of $17.09 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $16.38 to $17.85. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $25.32 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $21.87 to $29.69. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Nexstar Media Group.

Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ:NXST) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $4.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.82 by $0.23. Nexstar Media Group had a return on equity of 36.00% and a net margin of 19.56%. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.08 earnings per share.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Nexstar Media Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Loop Capital increased their price target on Nexstar Media Group from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Nexstar Media Group from $173.00 to $186.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $184.60.

In other Nexstar Media Group news, EVP Blake Russell sold 793 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.78, for a total transaction of $125,912.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Perry A. Sook sold 49,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.60, for a total value of $8,376,460.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 274,524 shares of company stock valued at $46,552,952 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NXST. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 143.1% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 876,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,641,000 after purchasing an additional 515,989 shares in the last quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 129.0% in the 3rd quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 491,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,694,000 after acquiring an additional 276,872 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 15.2% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,770,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,067,000 after acquiring an additional 233,337 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its stake in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 32.5% in the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 939,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,739,000 after acquiring an additional 230,096 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi bought a new position in shares of Nexstar Media Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,359,000. 93.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NXST traded up $8.34 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $154.35. 30,683 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 373,557. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $156.62. Nexstar Media Group has a twelve month low of $97.37 and a twelve month high of $171.16. The company has a market cap of $6.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.85, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.55.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th were given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.81%. Nexstar Media Group’s payout ratio is presently 13.46%.

Nexstar Media Group, Inc is a television broadcasting and digital media company, which engages in the acquisition, development, and operation of television stations and interactive community websites and digital media services. The firm offers services free over-the-air programming which includes programs produced by networks with which the stations are affiliated, programs that the stations produce, and first-run and rerun syndicated programs that the stations acquire.

