Zacks: Analysts Expect Outfront Media Inc. (REIT) (NYSE:OUT) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $444.74 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that Outfront Media Inc. (REIT) (NYSE:OUT) will report $444.74 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Outfront Media’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $444.80 million and the lowest is $444.70 million. Outfront Media posted sales of $335.80 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 32.4%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Outfront Media will report full-year sales of $1.12 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $144.20 million to $1.44 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $1.69 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.67 billion to $1.73 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Outfront Media.

Outfront Media (NYSE:OUT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.12). Outfront Media had a negative net margin of 2.34% and a negative return on equity of 3.30%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.19 earnings per share.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on OUT shares. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Outfront Media from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Outfront Media from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.17.

NYSE OUT traded up $1.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $25.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 70,982 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,542,861. Outfront Media has a 52-week low of $16.99 and a 52-week high of $28.99. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -59.07 and a beta of 1.79.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.58%. Outfront Media’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -97.56%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in Outfront Media by 1.0% during the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 39,644 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $999,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in Outfront Media by 2.2% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 19,234 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $485,000 after purchasing an additional 407 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in Outfront Media by 0.3% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 158,881 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,819,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in Outfront Media by 1.6% during the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 40,725 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $979,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the period. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Outfront Media by 1.3% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 55,675 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,403,000 after purchasing an additional 699 shares during the period. 98.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Outfront Media Company Profile

OUTFRONT Media, Inc engages in the provision of leasing services of advertising space on out-of-home advertising structures and sites. Its inventory consists of billboard displays, which are primarily located on the most heavily traveled highways and roadways; and transit advertising displays operated under exclusive multi-year contracts with municipalities in large cities across the U.S.

