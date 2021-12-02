Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACRS) to Post -$0.36 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages predict that Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACRS) will post ($0.36) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Aclaris Therapeutics’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.34) and the lowest is ($0.39). Aclaris Therapeutics reported earnings of ($0.31) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 16.1%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Aclaris Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($1.61) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.69) to ($1.56). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($1.67) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.85) to ($1.42). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Aclaris Therapeutics.

Aclaris Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACRS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by ($0.07). Aclaris Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 54.41% and a negative net margin of 1,187.63%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 price objective on shares of Aclaris Therapeutics in a report on Sunday, August 8th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $49.00 price target on shares of Aclaris Therapeutics in a report on Monday, November 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.67.

NASDAQ ACRS traded up $0.01 on Friday, reaching $12.52. The company had a trading volume of 4,411 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,211,265. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $15.99 and its 200-day moving average is $16.85. The stock has a market cap of $766.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.02 and a beta of 0.46. Aclaris Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $3.40 and a 52 week high of $30.38.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics by 4.3% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 15,338 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $276,000 after buying an additional 638 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics by 85.6% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,515 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 1,621 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new position in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics by 6.6% during the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 27,692 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $499,000 after buying an additional 1,725 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.25% of the company’s stock.

About Aclaris Therapeutics

Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc operates as a dermatologist-led biopharmaceutical company, which engages in identifying, developing, and commercializing novel drugs to address the needs in medical and aesthetic dermatology and immunology. It operates through Therapeutics and Contract Research segments. The Therapeutics segment focuses in identifying, developing, and commercializing different therapies to address significant unmet needs in medical and aesthetic dermatology.

