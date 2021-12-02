Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.19 Billion

Brokerages expect Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) to announce $1.19 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Autodesk’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.19 billion and the highest is $1.20 billion. Autodesk reported sales of $1.04 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14.4%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Autodesk will report full year sales of $4.37 billion for the current fiscal year. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $5.11 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.97 billion to $5.20 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Autodesk.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 23rd. The software company reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.07. Autodesk had a net margin of 31.31% and a return on equity of 51.01%. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.69 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

ADSK has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on shares of Autodesk from $260.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Guggenheim reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Autodesk in a research note on Thursday, November 25th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Autodesk from $365.00 to $310.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Autodesk from $338.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of Autodesk from $365.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $334.00.

In related news, CFO Deborah Clifford sold 5,481 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.81, for a total transaction of $1,588,448.61. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 109 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.88, for a total transaction of $28,653.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 5,938 shares of company stock worth $1,716,498 over the last quarter. 0.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Aviva PLC increased its stake in Autodesk by 45.3% in the second quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 106,619 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $31,122,000 after purchasing an additional 33,239 shares in the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc increased its stake in Autodesk by 5.5% in the second quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 974,799 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $284,544,000 after purchasing an additional 50,636 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in Autodesk by 48.3% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 798,153 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $237,778,000 after purchasing an additional 259,899 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Autodesk during the second quarter worth $9,073,000. Finally, Boston Financial Mangement LLC increased its position in shares of Autodesk by 380.2% during the second quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC now owns 3,477 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,015,000 after acquiring an additional 2,753 shares in the last quarter. 86.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADSK traded up $7.81 on Friday, hitting $257.49. 119,995 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,337,526. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.24, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.36. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $297.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $298.29. Autodesk has a one year low of $245.05 and a one year high of $344.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.81.

Autodesk Company Profile

Autodesk, Inc engages in the design of software and services. Its products include AutoCAD, BIM 360, Civil 3D, Fusion 360, InfraWorks, Inventor, Maya, PlanGrid, Revit, Shotgun, 3ds Max. The firm also offers product development and manufacturing software, which provides manufacturers in automotive, transportation, industrial machinery, consumer products, and building product industries with comprehensive digital design, engineering, and production solutions; architecture, engineering, and construction software improves the way buildings, factories, and infrastructure are designed, built, and used; and digital media and entertainment, which consists of tools for digital sculpting, modeling, animation, effects, rendering, and compositing for design visualization, visual effects, and games production.

