Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.81 Billion

Equities analysts predict that Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL) will post $2.81 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Burlington Stores’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $2.78 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $2.87 billion. Burlington Stores reported sales of $2.28 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 23.2%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Burlington Stores will report full-year sales of $9.52 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $9.47 billion to $9.58 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $10.24 billion, with estimates ranging from $10.02 billion to $10.35 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Burlington Stores.

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The company reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.09. Burlington Stores had a net margin of 4.93% and a return on equity of 94.30%. The business had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.25 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.29 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on BURL shares. Loop Capital cut shares of Burlington Stores from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $410.00 to $285.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Burlington Stores from $395.00 to $375.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Citigroup raised shares of Burlington Stores from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Burlington Stores from $380.00 to $427.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating and set a $333.00 target price on shares of Burlington Stores in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $351.37.

Shares of BURL traded up $13.69 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $294.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 27,236 shares, compared to its average volume of 584,387. The company’s 50-day moving average is $281.83 and its 200-day moving average is $306.31. Burlington Stores has a 52-week low of $217.52 and a 52-week high of $357.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.91 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Burlington Stores by 6.3% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 14,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,760,000 after purchasing an additional 877 shares in the last quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Burlington Stores in the second quarter worth about $5,478,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its stake in shares of Burlington Stores by 13.1% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 12,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,952,000 after buying an additional 1,419 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Burlington Stores in the second quarter worth about $2,994,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its stake in shares of Burlington Stores by 11.9% in the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 11,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,753,000 after buying an additional 1,261 shares in the last quarter.

Burlington Stores, Inc engages in the retail of off-price apparel and home products. It offers women’s ready-to-wear apparel, accessories, footwear, menswear, youth apparel, baby, coats, beauty, toys, and gifts. The company was founded in 1972 and is headquartered in Burlington, NJ.

