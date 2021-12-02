Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Nielsen Holdings plc (NYSE:NLSN) Will Post Earnings of $0.35 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Nielsen Holdings plc (NYSE:NLSN) will report earnings of $0.35 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Nielsen’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.35 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.34. Nielsen reported earnings of $0.53 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 34%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Nielsen will report full-year earnings of $1.70 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.69 to $1.70. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $1.75 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.68 to $1.82. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Nielsen.

Get Nielsen alerts:

Nielsen (NYSE:NLSN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The business services provider reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $882.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $869.24 million. Nielsen had a net margin of 18.33% and a return on equity of 21.71%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.39 earnings per share.

Several brokerages recently commented on NLSN. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Nielsen from $28.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Nielsen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Nielsen from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.44.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NLSN. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Nielsen during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nielsen during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in shares of Nielsen during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in shares of Nielsen by 20.9% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,962 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 513 shares during the period. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators acquired a new stake in shares of Nielsen during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $142,000. 98.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Nielsen stock traded up $0.67 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $19.82. The company had a trading volume of 56,240 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,610,688. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.11 billion, a PE ratio of 8.96 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $20.25. Nielsen has a 12-month low of $16.02 and a 12-month high of $28.42.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 18th will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 17th. Nielsen’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.01%.

About Nielsen

Nielsen Holdings Plc engages in the provision of global marketing data collection and analytics services. It operates through the Connect, Media, and Corporate business segments. The Connect segment consists principally of market research information and analytical services. The Media segment handles television, radio, online and mobile audience and advertising measurement, and corresponding analytics.

Read More: What does RSI mean?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Nielsen (NLSN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Nielsen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nielsen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.