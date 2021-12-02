Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Nuvei Corporation (NASDAQ:NVEI) Will Post Earnings of $0.44 Per Share

Analysts forecast that Nuvei Corporation (NASDAQ:NVEI) will announce $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Nuvei’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.43 and the highest is $0.45. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, February 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Nuvei will report full-year earnings of $1.68 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.65 to $1.69. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $2.08 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.00 to $2.18. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Nuvei.

Nuvei (NASDAQ:NVEI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.04.

NVEI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Nuvei from $143.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Nuvei in a report on Thursday, November 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $145.00 target price on the stock. Scotiabank began coverage on shares of Nuvei in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $125.00 price target on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group began coverage on shares of Nuvei in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $130.00 price objective on the stock.

NVEI stock opened at $91.01 on Monday. Nuvei has a 1 year low of $46.50 and a 1 year high of $140.23.

Nuvei Company Profile

Nuvei Corporation is a payment technology partner of thriving brands. It provides intelligence and technology businesses. Nuvei Corporation is based in MONTR?AL.

