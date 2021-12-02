Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate One Stop Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSS) to Announce $0.07 EPS

Wall Street brokerages expect that One Stop Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSS) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.07 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for One Stop Systems’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.06 to $0.07. One Stop Systems posted earnings of $0.04 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 75%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that One Stop Systems will report full year earnings of $0.21 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.19 to $0.22. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $0.25 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.23 to $0.26. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow One Stop Systems.

One Stop Systems (NASDAQ:OSS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.05. One Stop Systems had a return on equity of 3.82% and a net margin of 5.10%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.05 EPS.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Roth Capital upped their target price on One Stop Systems from $8.00 to $8.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Benchmark assumed coverage on One Stop Systems in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded One Stop Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.25 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, One Stop Systems currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.47.

In related news, major shareholder Steve D. Cooper sold 10,000 shares of One Stop Systems stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.83, for a total transaction of $58,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders sold 22,776 shares of company stock worth $126,750 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 25.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in One Stop Systems by 0.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 473,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,743,000 after purchasing an additional 2,395 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC lifted its stake in One Stop Systems by 25.9% during the third quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 15,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 3,133 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in One Stop Systems by 4.1% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 110,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $558,000 after purchasing an additional 4,349 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in One Stop Systems by 73.2% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 11,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 4,789 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bard Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of One Stop Systems by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bard Associates Inc. now owns 998,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,781,000 after acquiring an additional 9,325 shares during the last quarter. 23.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ OSS traded down $0.03 on Thursday, reaching $4.90. The stock had a trading volume of 6,216 shares, compared to its average volume of 253,069. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $5.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.52. One Stop Systems has a 1-year low of $2.65 and a 1-year high of $9.50. The company has a market cap of $91.46 million, a P/E ratio of 32.87 and a beta of 1.98.

One Stop Systems Company Profile

One Stop Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of computing modules and systems targeting edge deployments. It specializes in computers and storage products incorporate state-of-the art components, and allow its customers to offer high-end computing capabilities to their target markets.

