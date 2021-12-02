Zacks: Brokerages Expect Agenus Inc. (NASDAQ:AGEN) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.12 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Agenus Inc. (NASDAQ:AGEN) to post earnings of ($0.12) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Agenus’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.04) and the lowest is ($0.16). Agenus reported earnings per share of ($0.20) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 40%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, March 21st.

On average, analysts expect that Agenus will report full-year earnings of $0.01 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.08) to $0.13. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of ($0.90) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.07) to ($0.62). Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Agenus.

Agenus (NASDAQ:AGEN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The biotechnology company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $252.95 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $183.11 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.28) earnings per share.

AGEN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Agenus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective (down from $12.00) on shares of Agenus in a research note on Monday, October 25th.

Agenus stock opened at $2.98 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a market cap of $765.36 million, a P/E ratio of -24.83 and a beta of 1.12. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $4.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.07. Agenus has a 52 week low of $2.50 and a 52 week high of $6.79.

In other Agenus news, CEO Garo H. Armen sold 82,107 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.50, for a total value of $533,695.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 852,880 shares in the company, valued at $5,543,720. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Agenus Inc purchased 1,400,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $12.00 per share, for a total transaction of $16,800,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 4.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Agenus by 5.0% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 650,723 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,416,000 after acquiring an additional 30,702 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Agenus during the third quarter valued at $141,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Agenus by 1.4% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 540,992 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,840,000 after acquiring an additional 7,372 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in Agenus by 370.3% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 37,057 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $195,000 after acquiring an additional 29,178 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its stake in Agenus by 535.9% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 759,300 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,986,000 after acquiring an additional 639,900 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.29% of the company’s stock.

Agenus, Inc is a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, which engages in the development and commercialization of technologies to treat cancers and infectious diseases. Its product pipeline includes Balstilimab, Zalifrelimab, AGEN1181, AGEN1327, and AGEN1777. The company was founded by Garo H. Armen and Pramod K.

