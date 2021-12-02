Zacks: Brokerages Expect Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR) Will Post Earnings of $1.34 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR) to announce $1.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for Cullen/Frost Bankers’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.23 to $1.42. Cullen/Frost Bankers reported earnings of $1.38 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 2.9%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Cullen/Frost Bankers will report full year earnings of $6.57 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.48 to $6.66. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $5.61 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.05 to $6.12. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Cullen/Frost Bankers.

Get Cullen/Frost Bankers alerts:

Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The bank reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.13. Cullen/Frost Bankers had a return on equity of 10.29% and a net margin of 31.19%. The business had revenue of $246.12 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $351.11 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.50 EPS. Cullen/Frost Bankers’s revenue was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on CFR shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $126.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Truist raised their price target on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $117.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist Securities raised their price objective on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $117.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Wedbush raised their price objective on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $113.00 to $119.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $127.50.

Cullen/Frost Bankers stock traded up $4.21 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $127.78. The stock had a trading volume of 279,350 shares, compared to its average volume of 344,260. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $127.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $118.43. The company has a market capitalization of $8.14 billion, a PE ratio of 18.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.43. Cullen/Frost Bankers has a 52-week low of $85.12 and a 52-week high of $139.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be given a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 29th. Cullen/Frost Bankers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.45%.

In other news, CEO Phillip D. Green sold 77,575 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.66, for a total value of $10,601,399.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Jerry Salinas sold 36,580 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.88, for a total value of $4,933,910.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 129,455 shares of company stock valued at $17,551,157 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 83.2% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 251 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 106.8% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 333 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the period. Finally, Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers in the 2nd quarter valued at about $67,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.23% of the company’s stock.

Cullen/Frost Bankers Company Profile

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc operates as a bank holding company of Frost Bank, which engages in the provision of commercial and consumer banking services, as well as trust and investment management, mutual funds, investment banking, insurance, brokerage, leasing, asset-based lending, treasury management and item processing services.

Further Reading: The Discount Rate – What You Need to Know

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Cullen/Frost Bankers (CFR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Cullen/Frost Bankers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cullen/Frost Bankers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.