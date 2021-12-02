Zacks: Brokerages Expect RBC Bearings Incorporated (NASDAQ:ROLL) Will Announce Earnings of $0.61 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that RBC Bearings Incorporated (NASDAQ:ROLL) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.61 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for RBC Bearings’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.40 to $0.92. RBC Bearings reported earnings of $0.90 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 32.2%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that RBC Bearings will report full year earnings of $3.62 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.30 to $4.22. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $5.76 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.06 to $7.21. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow RBC Bearings.

RBC Bearings (NASDAQ:ROLL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The industrial products company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.05 by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $160.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $159.61 million. RBC Bearings had a return on equity of 8.16% and a net margin of 15.27%. RBC Bearings’s revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.93 earnings per share.

A number of research firms have recently commented on ROLL. Truist upgraded shares of RBC Bearings from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $225.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Truist Financial upgraded RBC Bearings to a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Citigroup began coverage on shares of RBC Bearings in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $220.00 price target on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Truist Securities raised shares of RBC Bearings from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $225.00 to $250.00 in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, RBC Bearings has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $236.20.

RBC Bearings stock traded up $8.10 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $198.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 243,010 shares, compared to its average volume of 139,039. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 4.36 and a current ratio of 8.23. RBC Bearings has a 12 month low of $160.51 and a 12 month high of $250.52. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $219.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $213.30. The company has a market capitalization of $5.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.76 and a beta of 1.37.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ROLL. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its stake in RBC Bearings by 217.7% in the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 433,606 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $92,011,000 after purchasing an additional 297,138 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of RBC Bearings by 11.8% in the third quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 2,456,245 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $521,217,000 after acquiring an additional 258,701 shares during the period. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC boosted its position in shares of RBC Bearings by 165.5% in the third quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 276,967 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $58,772,000 after acquiring an additional 172,651 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of RBC Bearings by 7.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,039,074 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $432,690,000 after acquiring an additional 147,453 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in RBC Bearings by 20,349.6% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 145,397 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,995,000 after acquiring an additional 144,686 shares during the period. 98.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RBC Bearings Company Profile

RBC Bearings, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of engineered precision bearings and products. It operates through the following segments: Plain Bearings, Roller Bearings, Ball Bearings and Engineered Products. The Plain Bearings segment produces self-lubricating, metal-to-metal designs and other sub-classes, including rod end bearings, spherical plain bearings, and journal bearings.

