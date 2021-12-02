Zacks Investment Research Downgrades SIGA Technologies (NASDAQ:SIGA) to Hold

SIGA Technologies (NASDAQ:SIGA) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “SIGA Technologies Inc. is applying viral and bacterial genomics and sophisticated computational modeling in the design and development of novel products for the prevention and treatment of serious infectious diseases, with an emphasis on products for biological warfare defense. SIGA believes that it is a leader in the development of pharmaceutical agents and vaccines to fight potential biowarfare pathogens. With broad technology platforms in both vaccines and antibiotics, SIGA’s product development programs emphasize the increasingly serious problem of drug resistant bacteria. In addition to smallpox, SIGA has antiviral programs targeting other Category A pathogens, including arenaviruses, dengue virus, and the filoviruses. “

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of SIGA Technologies from an “a-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd.

NASDAQ SIGA opened at $7.88 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $7.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.84. The company has a market capitalization of $584.03 million, a P/E ratio of 39.40 and a beta of 0.47. SIGA Technologies has a 12-month low of $5.66 and a 12-month high of $9.82.

SIGA Technologies (NASDAQ:SIGA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $4.85 million during the quarter. SIGA Technologies had a net margin of 29.13% and a return on equity of 13.74%. As a group, research analysts forecast that SIGA Technologies will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in SIGA Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in SIGA Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in SIGA Technologies by 188.3% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 3,765 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in SIGA Technologies by 59.1% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 3,242 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in SIGA Technologies by 31.8% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 10,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 2,489 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.61% of the company’s stock.

About SIGA Technologies

SIGA Technologies, Inc is a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company which engages in the development and commercialization of solutions for serious unmet medical needs and biothreats. The company develops therapeutic solutions for lethal pathogens including smallpox, Ebola, dengue, Lassa fever, and other dangerous viruses.

