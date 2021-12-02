Zacks Investment Research Lowers Crinetics Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRNX) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRNX) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc is a clinical stage pharmaceutical company. It focuses on the discovery, development and commercialization of novel therapeutics for rare endocrine diseases and endocrine-related tumors. The company’s product pipeline consists of CRN00808 for the treatment of Acromegaly, CRN02481 for the treatment of Hyperinsulinemias and CRN01941 for the treatment of Neuroendocrine Tumors which are in clinical stage. Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc is based in San Diego, United States. “

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. They set an outperform rating on the stock. HC Wainwright raised their price objective on shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Jonestrading reissued a buy rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $35.17.

Shares of NASDAQ:CRNX opened at $24.86 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $23.72. Crinetics Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $12.60 and a 52 week high of $28.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.94 and a beta of 1.37.

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRNX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.73) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.72) by ($0.01). Analysts anticipate that Crinetics Pharmaceuticals will post -2.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Crinetics Pharmaceuticals news, Director Matthew K. Fust sold 6,046 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.50, for a total transaction of $154,173.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 18,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $473,841. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Perceptive Advisors Llc bought 1,200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $19.80 per share, with a total value of $23,760,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 71,210 shares of company stock worth $1,830,004 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 7.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 13.1% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 13,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 789 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 20.3% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 858 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 90,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,896,000 after purchasing an additional 970 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 222.2% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. 85.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Crinetics Pharmaceuticals

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical stage pharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutics for rare endocrine diseases and endocrine-related tumors. Its product candidate, CRN00808, is an oral nonpeptide somatostatin agonist for the treatment of acromegaly.

