Zacks Investment Research Lowers Cronos Group (NASDAQ:CRON) to Hold

Cronos Group (NASDAQ:CRON) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Cronos Group, Inc. engages in the investment in firms which are licensed to produce and sell medical marijuana. Its portfolio includes In The Zone, Peace Naturals, Whistler Medical Marijuana Co., ABcann, Hydropothecary, Vert Medical and Evergreen Medicinal Supply. Cronos Group Inc., formerly known as PharmaCan Capital Corp., is headquartered in Toronto, Canada. “

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on CRON. Bank of America initiated coverage on Cronos Group in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $5.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays began coverage on Cronos Group in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $5.50 target price on the stock. Canaccord Genuity reduced their target price on Cronos Group from C$7.50 to C$7.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Raymond James set a $11.00 target price on Cronos Group and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.79.

CRON stock opened at $4.21 on Tuesday. Cronos Group has a 52-week low of $4.21 and a 52-week high of $15.83. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.27 and a beta of 1.68.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in shares of Cronos Group by 366.7% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 7,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 5,684 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its holdings in Cronos Group by 52.9% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 319,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,751,000 after buying an additional 110,483 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in Cronos Group by 9.2% in the second quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 144,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,245,000 after buying an additional 12,248 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC increased its holdings in Cronos Group by 340.0% in the second quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 227,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,958,000 after buying an additional 175,930 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Cronos Group by 3.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,670,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,766,000 after buying an additional 189,328 shares during the last quarter. 13.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Cronos Group

Cronos Group, Inc engages in the production and distribution of cannabis. Its brands include PEACE NATURALS, COVE, Spinach, Lord Jones, and PEACE+. The company was founded by Lorne Michael Gertner and Paul Rosen on August 21, 2012 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

