Zacks Investment Research Lowers Getty Realty (NYSE:GTY) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Getty Realty (NYSE:GTY) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Getty Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership, leasing and financing of retail motor fuel and convenience store properties and petroleum distribution terminals in the United States. The company’s properties are leased or sublet to distributors and retailers engaged in the sale of gasoline and various motor fuel products, convenience store products, and automotive repair services. Getty’s properties are operated under a variety of brands including Getty, BP, Exxon, Mobil, Shell, Chevron, Valero, Fina and Aloha. It is also a marketer of heating oil in Pennsylvania and Maryland. Getty Realty Corp. is headquartered in Jericho, New York. “

GTY has been the topic of a number of other reports. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on Getty Realty in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. They issued an outperform rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Getty Realty in a research report on Friday, September 17th. They issued a sector perform rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of NYSE GTY opened at $30.16 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $31.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.23 and a beta of 0.82. Getty Realty has a one year low of $25.94 and a one year high of $34.21.

Getty Realty (NYSE:GTY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.19). Getty Realty had a net margin of 51.37% and a return on equity of 11.53%. The company had revenue of $39.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.61 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.47 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Getty Realty will post 1.93 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.44%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 22nd. This is a boost from Getty Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. Getty Realty’s dividend payout ratio is presently 89.14%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GTY. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Getty Realty by 304.0% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 455,042 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $14,175,000 after purchasing an additional 342,416 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Getty Realty by 3.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,992,505 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $217,817,000 after purchasing an additional 245,807 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Getty Realty by 3.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,926,529 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $184,612,000 after acquiring an additional 185,007 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Getty Realty by 875.8% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 169,806 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,289,000 after acquiring an additional 152,404 shares during the period. Finally, BOKF NA acquired a new position in shares of Getty Realty during the third quarter valued at $4,212,000. Institutional investors own 69.14% of the company’s stock.

Getty Realty Company Profile

Getty Realty Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the acquisition, owning, selling, and leasing of convenience store and gas service station properties. The firm operates through the following brands: 76, BP, Citgo, Conoco, Exxon, Gulf, Mobil, Sunoco, Chevron, Global, Fas Mart, Aloha, United Oil, RaceTrac, and Valero.

