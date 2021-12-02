Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Advantage Solutions (NASDAQ:ADV) to “Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Advantage Solutions (NASDAQ:ADV) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $8.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Advantage Solutions Inc. is a business solutions provider for consumer goods manufacturers and retailers. The company’s data and technology-enabled omnichannel solutions including sales, retail merchandising, business intelligence, digital commerce and a full suite of marketing services. Advantage Solutions Inc., formerly known as Conyers Park II Acquisition Corp., is headquartered in Irvine, California. “

Separately, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Advantage Solutions from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd.

NASDAQ ADV opened at $6.95 on Wednesday. Advantage Solutions has a 1-year low of $6.94 and a 1-year high of $13.92. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $8.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

Advantage Solutions (NASDAQ:ADV) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.01). Advantage Solutions had a negative return on equity of 1.63% and a negative net margin of 3.61%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.20 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Advantage Solutions will post 0.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Balyasny Asset Management LLC grew its position in Advantage Solutions by 100.0% in the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 70,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $606,000 after acquiring an additional 35,000 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Advantage Solutions by 8.6% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 295,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,555,000 after acquiring an additional 23,468 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Advantage Solutions in the third quarter worth about $1,434,000. Easterly Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in Advantage Solutions in the third quarter worth about $173,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its position in Advantage Solutions by 11.6% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 44,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $385,000 after acquiring an additional 4,632 shares in the last quarter.

Advantage Solutions Inc provides outsourced solutions to consumer goods companies and retailers in North America and internationally. It operates in two segments, Sales and Marketing. The Sales segment offers brand-centric services, such as headquarter relationship management; analytics, insights, and intelligence; administration; and brand-centric merchandising services.

