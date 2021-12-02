Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Nabriva Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NBRV) to “Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Nabriva Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NBRV) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $1.00 target price on the biotechnology company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Nabriva Therapeutics is a biopharmaceutical company engaged in the research and development of new medicines to treat serious bacterial infections, with a focus on the pleuromutilin class of antibiotics. Nabriva Therapeutics’ medicinal chemistry expertise has enabled targeted discovery of novel pleuromutilins, including both intravenous and oral formulations. Nabriva Therapeutics’ lead product candidate, lefamulin, is a novel semi-synthetic pleuromutilin antibiotic with the potential to be the first-in-class available for systemic administration in humans. The company believes that lefamulin is the first antibiotic with a novel mechanism of action to have reached late-stage clinical development in more than a decade. Nabriva has announced positive topline data for lefamulin from the first of its two global, registrational Phase 3 clinical trials evaluating lefamulin in patients with moderate to severe community-acquired bacterial pneumonia (CABP). “

NBRV opened at $0.71 on Wednesday. Nabriva Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $0.70 and a 52-week high of $4.23. The company has a quick ratio of 4.40, a current ratio of 4.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company has a market cap of $385.65 million, a P/E ratio of -0.33 and a beta of 1.62. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.18.

In other news, CEO Theodore R. Schroeder bought 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.13 per share, for a total transaction of $56,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 226,875 shares in the company, valued at $256,368.75. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . 0.93% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Nabriva Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in Nabriva Therapeutics by 218.5% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 99,151 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 68,018 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Nabriva Therapeutics by 102.9% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 42,738 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 21,672 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Nabriva Therapeutics by 5,200.0% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 26,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 26,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in Nabriva Therapeutics by 144.8% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 41,079 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 24,300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Nabriva Therapeutics Plc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and commercialization of novel anti-infective agents to treat serious infections. Its product pipeline includes Lefamulin, and CONTEPO. The company was founded in October 2005 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

