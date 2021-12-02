Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Poseida Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PSTX) to Buy

Poseida Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PSTX) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $7.75 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 13.47% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Poseida Therapeutics Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on developing therapeutics for high unmet medical needs. The company is developing a pipeline of solutions for the treatment of hematological malignancies and solid tumors, as well as vivo programs for liver-directed gene therapies for rare diseases. In addition, it offers CAR-T therapies for the treatment for cancer. Poseida Therapeutics Inc. is based in San Diego, California. “

Get Poseida Therapeutics alerts:

Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Poseida Therapeutics from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Poseida Therapeutics in a report on Friday, August 13th.

PSTX stock opened at $6.83 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.11. The company has a market capitalization of $426.92 million, a P/E ratio of -2.61 and a beta of -0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 6.44 and a quick ratio of 7.51. Poseida Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $6.20 and a 12 month high of $13.98.

Poseida Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PSTX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.68) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.74) by $0.06. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Poseida Therapeutics will post -2.47 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Poseida Therapeutics news, Director Life Sciences Holdings L. Malin bought 71,312 shares of Poseida Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $7.18 per share, for a total transaction of $512,020.16. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Eric Ostertag sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.14, for a total transaction of $162,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 153,925 shares of company stock valued at $1,085,259 and sold 78,953 shares valued at $597,575. Insiders own 44.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PSTX. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Poseida Therapeutics by 326.0% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 2,409 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Poseida Therapeutics by 76.0% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 2,564 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in shares of Poseida Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $91,000. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Poseida Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $107,000. Finally, Pinz Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Poseida Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $112,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.72% of the company’s stock.

Poseida Therapeutics Company Profile

Poseida Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapeutics for patients with high unmet medical needs. The company is developing P-BCMA-101, an autologous chimeric antigen receptor T cell (CAR-T) targeting B cell maturation antigen that is in Phase II clinical trial; P-PSMA-101, an autologous CAR-T product candidate for the treatment of patients with metastatic castrate resistant prostate cancer (mCRPC) is in Phase I clinical trials; P-BCMA-ALLO1, an allogeneic CAR-T product candidate to treat relapsed/refractory multiple myeloma patients; P-MUC1C-ALLO1, an allogeneic CAR-T product candidate for multiple solid tumor indications; and P-PSMA-ALLO1, an allogeneic CAR-T product candidate for treating mCRPC.

Further Reading: How to find the components of the quick ratio

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Poseida Therapeutics (PSTX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Poseida Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Poseida Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.