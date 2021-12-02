ZClassic Market Cap Hits $1.57 Million (ZCL)

ZClassic (CURRENCY:ZCL) traded 2.2% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on December 2nd. One ZClassic coin can currently be bought for $0.17 or 0.00000301 BTC on major exchanges. ZClassic has a total market cap of $1.57 million and $99,713.00 worth of ZClassic was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, ZClassic has traded down 2.8% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $215.30 or 0.00383479 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $101.40 or 0.00180603 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $54.53 or 0.00097125 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.66 or 0.00002950 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0883 or 0.00000157 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004435 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000287 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0769 or 0.00000137 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000011 BTC.

ZClassic Coin Profile

ZClassic is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. ZClassic’s total supply is 9,287,024 coins. The official website for ZClassic is zclassic-ce.com . The Reddit community for ZClassic is /r/ZClassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ZClassic’s official Twitter account is @zclassiccoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . ZClassic’s official message board is t.me/ZclassicCE_Announcement

According to CryptoCompare, “ZClassic is a cryptocurrency forked from Zcash. It has the exact same features as ZEC, including its private transactions protected by zero knowledge proofs and its Equihash Proof of Stake mining, but with no founder's reward. This founder's reward is currently deducted from mined zcash blocks (20% of all block rewards during the first four years of mining which will amount to 10% of the total zcash supply). By removing this founder's reward ZClassic wants to make mining fair for everyone involved. Block explorer data from https://classic.zcha.in/ “

Buying and Selling ZClassic

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZClassic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZClassic should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ZClassic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

