Zel (ZEL) Price Up 4.2% This Week

Zel (CURRENCY:ZEL) traded down 14% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on December 2nd. One Zel coin can currently be bought for $0.15 or 0.00000252 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Zel has traded up 4.2% against the dollar. Zel has a market capitalization of $18.20 million and approximately $175,811.00 worth of Zel was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $226.80 or 0.00398231 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $101.89 or 0.00178900 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $54.88 or 0.00096356 BTC.

Flux (FLUX) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.90 or 0.00003331 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.68 or 0.00002944 BTC.

RedFOX Labs (RFOX) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000399 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0849 or 0.00000149 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded up 23% against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00002121 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.34 or 0.00004105 BTC.

Ycash (YEC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00000992 BTC.

Zel Profile

Zel (ZEL) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It launched on January 31st, 2018. Zel’s total supply is 124,079,775 coins. Zel’s official Twitter account is @Zelcash . Zel’s official message board is dashboard.zel.network/d/MbFdic9mz/zelnodes-dashboard . The official website for Zel is zel.cash

According to CryptoCompare, “Zelcash is a PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency based on the Equihash algorithm. “

Buying and Selling Zel

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zel directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zel should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Zel using one of the exchanges listed above.

