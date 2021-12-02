ZEON (ZEON) Hits 24-Hour Volume of $79,075.00

ZEON (CURRENCY:ZEON) traded up 279% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on December 2nd. ZEON has a market cap of $77.89 million and $79,075.00 worth of ZEON was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, ZEON has traded up 27.1% against the US dollar. One ZEON coin can currently be bought for $0.0026 or 0.00000005 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00001224 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00003615 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001772 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $24.81 or 0.00043962 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $133.40 or 0.00236347 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.38 or 0.00007763 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $49.16 or 0.00087095 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

About ZEON

ZEON is a coin. Its launch date was February 26th, 2019. ZEON’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 30,529,103,436 coins. ZEON’s official Twitter account is @zeon_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here . ZEON’s official message board is medium.com/zeon-network . The official website for ZEON is zeon.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Zeon Network is a blockchain-based platform providing decentralized financial services, minimizing complexity and user's risk, insurance services on the blockchain. ZEON has an intrinsic token called ZEON (ERC20). ZEONs give platform usage rights to the users in terms of using it to pay for transaction processing or run smart contracts, set up of process of safe participation in other projects, financial and insurance services. “

ZEON Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZEON directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZEON should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ZEON using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

