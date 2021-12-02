Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) CEO Sells $3,234,950.00 in Stock

Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) CEO Kristin C. Peck sold 14,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.10, for a total transaction of $3,234,950.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

NYSE:ZTS opened at $219.66 on Thursday. Zoetis Inc. has a 12-month low of $141.41 and a 12-month high of $228.89. The company has a quick ratio of 3.27, a current ratio of 4.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $103.93 billion, a PE ratio of 52.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.66. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $210.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $199.70.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.15. Zoetis had a net margin of 26.02% and a return on equity of 52.17%. The firm had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.93 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.10 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Zoetis Inc. will post 4.64 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 29th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 28th. Zoetis’s payout ratio is 24.10%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on ZTS shares. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Zoetis from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Zoetis from $206.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Zoetis in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $264.00 target price for the company. Finally, Argus increased their target price on shares of Zoetis from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $212.30.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 1.9% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 38,887,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,549,717,000 after buying an additional 739,698 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 1.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 19,347,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,605,582,000 after buying an additional 365,590 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 3.0% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 17,221,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,343,457,000 after buying an additional 508,358 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 5.6% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,542,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,337,506,000 after buying an additional 663,137 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Polen Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 2.8% during the second quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 11,907,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,219,130,000 after buying an additional 320,158 shares in the last quarter. 89.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Zoetis Company Profile

Zoetis, Inc discovers, develops, and manufactures a portfolio of animal health medicines and vaccines. The firm operates through the following segments: United States &International. Its products are complemented by diagnostic products, genetic tests, bio devices, and services. These are designed to meet the needs of veterinarians and the livestock farmers and companion animal.

