Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) is Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA’s 6th Largest Position

Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA trimmed its holdings in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) by 4.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 68,727 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,032 shares during the period. Zoetis makes up 2.8% of Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $13,343,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. West Oak Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zoetis during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. WealthShield Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Zoetis by 60.2% during the 2nd quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Key Financial Inc grew its position in shares of Zoetis by 72.2% during the 2nd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Zoetis by 45.1% during the 3rd quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new position in shares of Zoetis during the 2nd quarter valued at $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.48% of the company’s stock.

ZTS has been the subject of several research reports. Argus upped their target price on shares of Zoetis from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Zoetis from $206.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Zoetis from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Zoetis in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $264.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $212.30.

In other news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 1,315 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.09, for a total transaction of $293,363.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Kristin C. Peck sold 14,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.10, for a total transaction of $3,234,950.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 46,334 shares of company stock valued at $9,976,947. 0.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ZTS stock opened at $219.66 on Thursday. Zoetis Inc. has a 1 year low of $141.41 and a 1 year high of $228.89. The company has a market cap of $103.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.93, a PEG ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.66. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $210.00 and a 200 day moving average of $199.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 4.54 and a quick ratio of 3.27.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.15. Zoetis had a net margin of 26.02% and a return on equity of 52.17%. The company had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.93 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.10 earnings per share. Zoetis’s revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Zoetis Inc. will post 4.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, October 29th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 28th. Zoetis’s payout ratio is currently 24.10%.

About Zoetis

Zoetis, Inc discovers, develops, and manufactures a portfolio of animal health medicines and vaccines. The firm operates through the following segments: United States &International. Its products are complemented by diagnostic products, genetic tests, bio devices, and services. These are designed to meet the needs of veterinarians and the livestock farmers and companion animal.

